Service in Extreme Cold

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers have been busy protecting and serving in the extreme cold.

According to the agency, from 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM Wednesday, troopers were actively working across Troop C ensuring motorists stayed safe as snow and dangerous cold gripped the region. Troop C consists of 18 counties in north central Kansas. Its headquarters are at the former Marymount College campus in Salina.

During this 24-hour stretch they investigated 6 non-injury crashes, responded to 2 injury crashes, and responded to assist over 100 people in distress on the shoulder of the highway

The most common issue has been vehicles breaking down in the extreme cold, leaving drivers and passengers stranded.

When temperatures plummet below zero, a once-warm vehicle with a dead battery or mechanical failure quickly turns into an icebox, freezing inside just as fast as the air outside.

The agency cautions that we are still experiencing this frigid weather, and motorists should remain prepared. If you find yourself in distress along a Kansas highway, you can always dial *47 to reach KHP Dispatch for assistance. Service comes in many forms, but sometimes, preventing a bad situation from turning worse is the most important way they can serve.

Photo via Kansas Highway Patrol