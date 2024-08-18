Service Academy Nominations Accepted

Military service academy nomination applications are being accepted.

First District U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann invites students from the district who wish to pursue an education at one of the U.S. military service academies to complete and submit their applications ahead of the September 27 deadline.

“It is an honor to nominate brave young Americans from the Big First District to our U.S. service academies,” said Rep. Mann. “Each year, I am inspired by our applicants’ willingness to answer the call to service. Their patriotism and sense of duty make me believe that our brightest days are yet to come.”

Members of Congress may nominate candidates for appointment to four of the five U.S. service academies:

U.S. Military Academy (USMA), West Point, NY

U.S. Naval Academy (USNA), Annapolis, MD

U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA), Colorado Springs, CO

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA), Kings Point, NY

Receiving a nomination from a Congressional office is the first step in the process of attending a service academy. A nomination does not guarantee admission. If an individual receives a nomination from a congressional office, they must next receive an appointment from the service academy.

If you, or a student you know, would like more information about attending one of the U.S. service academies, or have questions about the application process, please visit Mann.House.Gov/services/military-academy-nominationss for more details on the nomination process, or contact Rep. Mann’s office at (785) 370-7277.

The deadline to submit all application materials is September 27, 2024, by 5:00 p.m. CT.

_ _ _

Photo by Jeffrey F Lin on Unsplash