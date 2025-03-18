Seraphim Bread Reopens Tomorrow

In just one and a half months of closing down, a popular bakery/restaurant is reopening in Downtown Salina.

Numbers don’t lie and Seraphim Bread upgraded to a bigger location after much success. Owner Tyler Gallagher tells KSAL News since he started the bakery six years ago, it has been on a positive trend.

“This new place is about three times larger in size than the older location. We have a bigger kitchen space and dining area, more staff and brand new equipment so we can do more” said Gallagher.

Seraphim Bread consists of a wide variety of eateries such as sweet rolls, muffins, melts, clubs, bierocks, coffee and more.

Gallagher states that Seraphim Bread will be “headlining” and people from other areas will know about it.

“People can expect the same great authentic and quality food. We have lots of personality and everything about it will be unique” said Gallagher.

Seraphim Bread will open its doors on 145 S. Santa Fe Ave. Wednesday, March 19th at 7:00 am – 3:00 pm.

Days & Hours of Operation:

Wed-Sun 7:00 am – 3:00 pm

For more information go to https://www.seraphimbread.com/