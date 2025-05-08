Seniors Ready to Graduate

Graduation season is underway. Seniors across the area are celebrating commencement this month, nearly all over the next two weekends.

Bethany College and Salina Area Technical College got things started this past weekend with seniors graduating.

This weekend on Saturday Seniors at K-State Salina will graduate. Sacred Heart High School will celebrate graduation on Sunday.

The other schools in Saline County have another week before their seniors graduate.

Kansas Wesleyan University and Ell-Saline High School will graduate next weekend, on Saturday, May 17th. Seniors at Salina Central, Salina South, and Southeast of Saline will all graduate on Sunday, May 18th.

Here is the schedule:

KSU Salina Graduation – Saturday, May 10, 10 a.m. Tony’s Pizza Event Center

Salina Sacred Heart Graduation – Sunday May 11, 3:00 p.m. Salina Sacred Heart Cathedral

Kansas Wesleyan University Graduation – Saturday, May 17, 10 a.m. Tony’s Pizza Event Center

Ell-Saline High School Graduation – Saturday, May 17, 1:30 p.m Ell- Saline High School in Brookville

Salina South High School Graduation – Sunday, May 18, 2 p.m. Tony’s Pizza Event Center

Southeast of Saline High School Graduation – Sunday, May 18, 2:30 p.m. Southeast of Saline High School

Salina Central High School Graduation – Sunday, May 18, 5 p.m. Tony’s Pizza Event Center

While seniors will be finished, all other students will still have several days of class left.