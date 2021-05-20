Seniors Ready to Graduate

Graduation supplies are popular items around the Salina area. For the past several weekends and again this weekend, multiple schools are hosting commencement ceremonies for graduating seniors.

This Sunday seniors at both Salina South High School, Salina Central High School, and Southeast of Saline High School will walk across the stage and graduate.

Seniors at Ell-Saline Highs School, Sacred Heart High School, Salina Area Technical College, Kansas Wesleyan University, and Kansas State University Polytechnic have all already graduated.

While seniors at most schools are finished, all other students still have several days of class left.