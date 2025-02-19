Senior Health Program Recognized

An Abilene mental health program for seniors is being recognized for its success.

Memorial Health System’s Senior Life Solutions, located at Memorial Hospital in Abilene, has been named a 2024 Finalist for Program of the Year by Psychiatric Medical Care (PMC).

According to the hospital, PMC partners with more than 250 hospitals and health systems across the country to provide behavioral healthcare services. Top-performing employees and Senior Life Solutions programs are recognized annually based on their excellence in demonstrating PMC’s values of care, compliance, and community. Award recipients were chosen for providing outstanding patient care, excellent comprehension and execution of compliance regulations, and strong community engagement.

Memorial Health System’s Senior Life Solutions Program supports the unique needs of individuals, typically 65 and older, experiencing symptoms of depression, anxiety, grief, and other mental health challenges that are often associated with aging. Senior Life Solutions program staff includes a board-certified psychiatrist, a nurse practitioner, a licensed therapist, a registered nurse, and other trained professionals to ensure each patient receives the best possible care.

Families, friends, community members, physicians, self-referrals, or other health professionals can refer people to the program.

Photo via Memorial Health System: Pictured, left to right, are: Holly Holt, SLS Office and Patient Coordinator; Jennifer Wolf, SLS Therapist; Amanda Fitzgeralds, SLS Program Director; and Rhonda McGraw, PMC Regional Director.