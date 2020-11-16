Senior Day vs. TCU Set for 7 p.m. Kickoff on FS1

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ Senior Day showdown against TCU on Saturday, November 28 is set for a 7 p.m., kickoff from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The game will air on FS1.

The game against the Horned Frogs will be the final home game of the 2020 season for the Jayhawks and the ninth of 10 games on the season.

The last time the two teams faced off in Lawrence, Kansas came out with a 27-26 victory on October 27, 2018. Overall, TCU owns the series advantage at 23-9-4, including a 10-7 advantage in Lawrence.

The game will be Kansas’ first 7 p.m., kickoff of the season and its fourth game on FS1 this season.

Prior to the game against TCU, Kansas will return home on November 21, 2020 to host the No. 22/23 Texas Longhorns at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.