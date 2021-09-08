Send-A-Pass Program Premieres

Salina area public transportation is debuting a new Send-A-Pass Program to the Token Transit mobile ticketing partnership for all services including CityGo, Regional Paratransit, 81 Connection, GoAbilene, GoConcordia, and KanConnect.

According to OCCK Transportation, with this new program anyone on the internet can send a pass to anyone else. Users select the smart phone number they want to send a pass to, enter their payment method, and click send. Customers instantly receive a text message with their pass. The links for program can be found at www.salinacitygo.com under each of the Transportation services.

Common uses are parents buying for their children, remote relatives buying passes, social services sending passes, employers purchasing passes, schools buying for their students, anyone who wants to buy a pass for someone else remotely, etc.

Token Transit is the mobile ticketing program that allows you to ride all OCCK Transportation services and pay your fare without touching cash, or tickets and coupons.

The app is free and is available in both the Apple and Google Play stores. Using Token Transit eliminates the need for hard surface contact between drivers and passengers for fares. It is a cashless, cardless, and contactless payment solution. This partnership provides riders with a new level of convenience that eliminates the need for carrying cash.

“Riders have really been enjoying using digital fare payments over the past few months,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager. “We are excited to provide this new option that allows people to send and receive passes for all of the OCCK Transportation services so that even more people can ride public transit.”

To use Token Transit, first you download the Token Transit mobile app. Second, you buy your transit pass. Finally, you use your phone to tap your pass from the Token Transit app and board your bus or van. The location feature must be enabled on your phone to use Token Transit.