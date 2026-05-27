PREP – NCAA Spring Week 11 Recap

The North Central Activities Association has reached the final week in the 2026 spring season with only Southeast of Saline representing the NCAA in either baseball or softball state tournaments.

The Lady Trojan softball team is representing the NCAA in the Class 3A state tournament and the Lady Trojans defeated Lakin 7-0 on Monday in the opening round of that tournament and will play Jefferson West in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Here is a look at when each NCAA baseball and softball team did this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan softball team lost 10-4 against Colby on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Class 3A sub-state tournament. The Lady Trojans finished the season with a 15-9, 8-4 record. … The Trojan baseball team finished the season with a 19-8, 8-4 record.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat softball team lost 6-5 against Cimarron on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Class 3A sub-state tournament. The Lady Bearcats finished the season with a 16-10, 5-7 record. … The Bearcat baseball team finished the season with a 9-16, 7-5 record.

LYONS

The Lady Lion softball team finished the season with a 0-21, 0-12 record. … The Lion baseball team finished the season with a 13-12, 7-5 record.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion softball team finished the season with a 17-6, 8-4 record. … The Lion baseball team finished the season with a 6-19, 2-10 record.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff softball team finished the season with a 5-19, 2-10 record. … The Buff baseball team finished the season with a 1-21, 0-12 record.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight softball team lost 10-0 against Rossville on Wednesday in the Class 2-1A sub-state semifinals. The Lady Knights finished the season with a 16-10, 7-5 record. … The Knight baseball team finished the season with a 17-9, 9-3 record.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan softball team qualified for the Class 3A state tournament on Thursday when they defeated Hesston 6-0 in the sub-state semifinals and Wichita Trinity 3-2 in the championship game. The Lady Trojans defeated Lakin 7-0 on Monday in the opening round of the state tournament. The Lady Trojans will play Jefferson West on Wednesday in the semifinals. … The Trojan baseball team finished the season with a 21-3, 11-1 record.