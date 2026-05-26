Two Arrested in Drug Case

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit made two arrests in a drug case that dates back to March.

According to the agency, an investigation began into the distribution of Methamphetamine. The approximate two month-long investigation resulted in a search warrant being executed on May 13th at a residence in the 1200 Block of 2900 Avenue in rural Dickinson County. Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, and a gun were seized during the search of the residence.

As a result of the investigation and search warrant, arrest warrants were issued through Dickinson County District Court on May 22nd for Brandon Ray Hixson, 44, and Sarah Marie Drummond, 43, both of Abilene.

On May 23rd Hixson was arrested by the Abilene Police Department on the warrant and booked into the Dickinson County Jail on the following requested charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute

Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

No Drug Tax Stamp

Criminal Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon

On May 24th Drummond was arrested by the Abilene Police Department on the warrant and booked into the Dickinson County Jail on the following requested charges: