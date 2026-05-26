Couple Donates $50,000 to Salina Tech

A couple have made a $50,000 donation to Salina Area Technical College for students focusing on Allied Health, Automotive Technology, Diesel Technology, Machine Tool Technology, and Welding Technology programs.

According to the school, the donation is from Larry and Stephanie Hettenbach.

Larry Hettenbach graduated from SATC’s Machine Shop program in 1974 and went on to a 47 year career in Salina’s machining industry. He spent 35 of those years at Exline Inc., a 154-year old family-owned Salina business, retiring in 2020 as Senior Vice President of the Repair and Manufacturing Division. He also served on the SATC Machine Tool Technology Advisory Board for 30 years and volunteered 25 years with the Southeast of Saline football program.

Stephanie grew up in Abilene, graduating from Abilene High School in 1974 before marrying Larry that same year. Her career included 18 years at Homestead Savings and Loan, work at a software company, and service as Office Manager at a prosthetics firm and as Clerk to the Board of Education at Southeast of Saline School District. She retired in 2018 to help care for their granddaughter.

Larry and Stephanie have been married for 51 years and have two children. Their son Matt Hettenbach, his wife Adrian, and their daughters Allison and Mae reside in rural Solomon. Their daughter Sara Abeita and her husband Nathaniel live in Lawrence.

“Larry and Stephanie are the epitome of success. They are living proof of what we offer our students, a great life full of unlimited opportunities. They both took the opportunities to grow their careers and family into a model for all of us to strive toward. We are thankful for all they have done and continue to do for Salina Tech,” says Dr. Greg Nichols, President and CEO of Salina Area Technical College. “The matching grant is a powerful way to help Salina Tech and donors magnify their giving.”

With this gift establishing an endowed fund, the donation is eligible for a match from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation. The Dane Hansen Foundation’s Matching Grant Initiative is designed to amplify private philanthropic giving across northwest Kansas. More information is available at

danehansenfoundation.org/grants/nw-kansas-serves/matching-grant-initiative/.