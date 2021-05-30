Salina, KS

Senator Opens New Salina Office

Todd PittengerMay 30, 2021

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall has opened and office in Salina in a new location.

The new office is located at 204 S. Santa Fe, Suite 1.

“I am thrilled to announce that folks in North Central Kansas can work with my staff in Salina to voice their concerns and receive the assistance they need,” said Senator Marshall. “Understanding the challenges Kansans are facing and ensuring our offices are providing top notch service are two of the most important parts of my job. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this office has on the Salina area and our state as a whole.”

Marshall previously had an office in Salina located at 200 E. iron.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

