Semi-Truck Driver Shot on I-70

Multiple agencies responded to an area near the Saline County/Lincoln County border after the report of a shooting incident on Interstate-70 Tuesday night.

According to Lincoln County Undersheriff Luke Sanders, around 9:30pm, dispatch was advised of a possible shooting near mile marker 234.

Officers from the Kansas Highway Patrol and Saline County Sheriff’s Office responded, while Deputies from Lincoln County located a male victim with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Authorities say the 50-year-old white male was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Undersheriff Sanders says the investigation is ongoing.