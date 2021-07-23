Semi Snaps Power Pole

A semi-truck driver avoided injury after his trailer snagged a guy wire on a power pole in Kipp Thursday afternoon.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a 38-year-old driver for Unruh Transport of Galva was turning around in the 7300 block of E. Schilling when the trailer on his 2021 Peterbilt became entangled in the wire and snapped the pole.

The power lines fell onto his cab and he stayed inside until a crew from Evergy was able to cut the power and replace the pole.

Power was restored to area customers about 90-minutes later around 3:30pm.

Photos courtesy of Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office