Semi Crashes Into Pasture, Catches Fire

A truck drive was able to avoid injury when his semi went on a wild ride, and ended up on fire in a pasture.

According to Saline County Rural Fires District #3, the semi was traveling on Interstate 70 in the area of milepost 247, when it went off the road. It narrowly missed a large box culvert before going out into a pasture. The truck caught fire, with flames spreading to surrounding grass.

The agency says green grass helped them contain the fire from spreading, even with strong wind. Houses to the North were in the fire path.

There was a mess to clean up from a load of miscellaneous paper goods and decorations in the trailer the truck was pulling.

Along with RFD #3, firefighters from RFD #7 also worked the incident.

_ _ _

Photo via RFD #3