Seeking “Salina Scenes”

Todd PittengerDecember 4, 2022

Salina Public Libary is seeking photos of “Salina Scenes” as is readies for a January community reading effort.

According to the organization, a picture is worth a thousand words. They pose the questions:

  • How do you see “community” in Salina/Saline County?
  • What does this community mean to you?
  • What is important to you in Salina?

They are looking for images that answer these questions. As part of the “Salina Reads” kick-off event January 14th, they will be showing photographs from local citizens as well as their archives. The photographs will span the years from historic to current.

Please submit digital photos in JPEG format for consideration to [email protected] by Dec. 31. Photos will be selected based on community significance, content, and amount of space available in the presentation.

Salina Public Library will not retain the rights to the photographs, which will be used solely for the slide show projected during library events.



