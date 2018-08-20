Salina, KS

Seeking Projects in NW Kansas for the Hansen Foundation Community Intern Program

KSAL StaffAugust 20, 2018

The Dane G. Hansen Foundation is working to help communities or qualified organizations in NW Kansas advance community projects by providing an upper level college intern.

Qualified organizations must have a 501c3 designation or the equivalent.

Communities or organizations first identify a community improvement project such as downtown revitalization planning; community website, calendar or marketing; park or trail improvement; design for repurposing an old building; or a host of other possibilities, and then apply to host an intern to assist with the project.

Once projects are identified, students from area colleges are invited to apply for the summer internships and are matched according to skill set with the community projects. Communities or organizations can apply for one or two interns.

The internships are funded by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, and administered by Kansas State University and K-State Research and Extension (KSRE). Student applicants do not have to be KSU students.   KSRE will work with colleges and universities across the state to match interns (preferably juniors and seniors) to communities.

To host an intern, the community or organization must provide oversight throughout the summer by a community development officer, chamber of commerce member, extension agent or other professional. The student intern(s) will help develop and complete the project.

Interested communities or qualified organizations must complete a Community Intern Host Application outlining the project and the role of the intern(s) within the project.  If approved, the community or qualifying organization will be responsible for providing housing, office space, supplies and supervision of the interns as well as project expense.  The deadline for a community to apply is October 31.

Applications are available at:  www.danehansenfoundation.org. Click on Internships, then Hansen Summer Interns, then Community Intern Host Application.

Students interested in applying for an internship, or communities looking for more information can contact Nadine Sigle, K-State Research and Extension, Community Vitality Specialist, at [email protected] or call 785-346-6256.

