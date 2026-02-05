Seed Library Opens For Season

It’s seed library season. The seed library is open at Salina Public Library.

You can get a head start on your garden by visiting the seed library. There’s a variety veggies, fruits, herbs, and flowers. The library also has a handy growing guide with some basic gardening info.

The seed library is located near the north entrance across from the checkout desk.

Take up to three free seed packets per day, no library card needed, no checkout required.

Need some tools to get your garden started? Check out the Garden Tool Set in the Library of Things collection.