Seed Facility Project Launches

Construction is underway on a new seed distribution and research facility near Salina.

Beck’s, the industry’s third-largest seed brand and largest family-owned retail seed company, is planning the facility on a 140-acre property in Saline County. Plans for the new site include a 96,000-squarefoot distribution building and 100 acres dedicated to Practical Farm Research studies which will provide farmers with educational and localized agronomic support.

According to Beck’s, it will be their first permanent location in Kansas.

“We are excited to break ground and establish roots in Kansas,” said Sonny Beck, CEO of Beck’s. “This investment is a reflection of our commitment to farmers in the West, allowing us to serve them faster and more efficiently with the high-quality products and support they need to succeed.”

Kansas Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary Nadira Hazim-Patrick said. “Beck’s is a perfect example of the kind of company we were hoping to attract. Their impact will be felt not only in Salina but across the state.”

To support growing demand, Beck’s continues establishing roots to support their western expansion. In August of 2023, Beck’s celebrated the grand opening of their new distribution and PFR facility in Goehner, Nebraska, and their first-ever Nebraska Field Show with nearly 1,000 farmers in attendance.

On January 1, 2022, Beck’s acquired the Hartung Brothers facility in Coon Rapids, Iowa, for corn and soybean production, processing, and distribution. In August 2021, Beck’s purchased a processing facility for soybean processing and production in Beaman, Iowa. In addition, Beck’s has facilities in Colfax, Mount Pleasant, and Marshalltown, Iowa, to serve their customers in the West.

“The expansion of Beck’s into Saline County is an investment that will drive economic growth and support our critical agricultural community here,” said D. Mitch Robinson, executive director at Salina Community Economic Development Organization. “The support Beck’s provides to it’s customers will help our farmers maximize their operations that will ultimately provide new resources to our local community.”

Beck’s offers a lineup of high-yielding corn, soybeans, milo/grain sorghum, wheat, alfalfa, corn silage and Great Harvest Organics, all backed by a 100% Free Replant Policy. Farmers also have access to an extensive lineup of cover crops and forage. In addition, Beck’s industry-leading PFR program brings farmer-focused research to the farm management process.

Beck’s construction in Salina is expected to be completed in 2024 and create several new jobs in the Salina community. The facility will also host hundreds of farmers each year at Beck’s Kansas Field Show.

_ _ _

Photos courtesy Beck’s