100 MPH Wind Roars Through Salina

Severe weather rolled across Kansas Sunday evening. Wind clocked at 100 MPH, and hail up to the size of ping pong balls, roared through Salina. Tornadoes were spotted in Russell, Ellsworth, and Lincoln Counties.

According to the National Weather Service, 100 MPH wind was clocked at the Salina Regional Airport at 5:59 in front of a large shelf cloud which was moving across the area.

There were no initial reports of significant damage, but there were reports of power lines down, and tee damage. In Ellsworth County north of Ellsworth, KSAL spotter Henry Diehl encountered a large round cattle tank rolling across a field.

Along with the damaging wind and hail, heavy rain caused flooding issues in some areas. Water was across some roads and highways, including Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County. Nearly 1.5 inches of rain fell in Salina.

There is a slight chance for severe weather in Central Kansas again on Monday and Tuesday.

Ping pong ball sized hail which fell NW of Salina. Photo via Kay Englland

Top Photo – A shelf cloud approaches Abilene. Photo by Tanner Colvin