Crop Duster Crash Lands

A pilot was able to walk away when his crop duster airplane crash landed Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Garrett Handley of Palco was piloting a 1991 Air Tractor crop sprayer aircraft when it lost power. As he attempted an emergency landing the wing struck a tree branch causing the aircraft to spin into a ditch and strike a second tree.

Handley did not sustain any apparent injuries.

The crash happened at 8:45 Saturday night in Osborne County, on West 230th drive just off US 281 Highway, about 10 miles South of Osborne.