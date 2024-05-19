Seniors Say Goodbye

Smiles, tears, and hugs were mixed in with the sounds of Pomp and Circumstance over the weekend in the Salina area. Hundreds of seniors from multiple schools walked across the stage and received diplomas.

Every senior eligible in Salina and Saline County has now graduated. Sunday seniors at Salina Central High School, Salina South High School, and Southeast of Saline High School all graduated.

While seniors are finished, all other students will still have several days of class left. The last day of classes before summer break at Salina USD 305 schools is Wednesday.