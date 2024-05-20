Bracket Announced For 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship

|Complete Bracket
Seeds have been announced for the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship, to be held May 21-25 in Arlington, Texas.
Oklahoma is the top-seeded team in the 10-team field, finishing with a record of 23-7 to secure its first Big 12 regular season title. The Sooners earn a first-day bye and face the lower-seeded winner of the early games at 12:30 p.m. CT Wednesday, and are looking for their second Championship title in three seasons.
Oklahoma State earns the other first-day bye, sneaking by No. 3 Texas by percentage points with a final record of 19-9. The Cowboys start their trek for a second consecutive trip to the championship game at 7:30 p.m. CT Wednesday against the lower-seeded winner of the Tuesday late bracket games.
The Longhorns (20-10) open with No. 10 seed Texas Tech (12-17) at 7:30 p.m. CT Tuesday. The late bracket is completed by No. 5 Cincinnati (17-13) facing No. 8 UCF (14-15) at 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET.
No. 6 K-State and No. 7 Kansas tied at 15-15, with the Wildcats holding the tiebreaker due to a 2-1 series victory May 3-5. The Sunflower State rivals open the Championship at 9 a.m. CT Tuesday. No. 4 West Virginia (19-11) and No. 9 TCU (14-16), who won the 2023 Championship, will follow at 12:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. ET.
All 10 teams participating in the event have a top-70 RPI, with seven in the top-50. All-tournament and two-day tickets for the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at Globe Life Field are on sale at GlobeLifeField.com/Big12. Single-session tickets are on sale at https://fevo-enterprise.com/group/Big12baseball.
2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Schedule
