Bracket Announced For 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship

Seeds have been announced for the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship, to be held May 21-25 in Arlington, Texas.

Oklahoma is the top-seeded team in the 10-team field, finishing with a record of 23-7 to secure its first Big 12 regular season title. The Sooners earn a first-day bye and face the lower-seeded winner of the early games at 12:30 p.m. CT Wednesday, and are looking for their second Championship title in three seasons.

Oklahoma State earns the other first-day bye, sneaking by No. 3 Texas by percentage points with a final record of 19-9. The Cowboys start their trek for a second consecutive trip to the championship game at 7:30 p.m. CT Wednesday against the lower-seeded winner of the Tuesday late bracket games.

The Longhorns (20-10) open with No. 10 seed Texas Tech (12-17) at 7:30 p.m. CT Tuesday. The late bracket is completed by No. 5 Cincinnati (17-13) facing No. 8 UCF (14-15) at 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET.

No. 6 K-State and No. 7 Kansas tied at 15-15, with the Wildcats holding the tiebreaker due to a 2-1 series victory May 3-5. The Sunflower State rivals open the Championship at 9 a.m. CT Tuesday. No. 4 West Virginia (19-11) and No. 9 TCU (14-16), who won the 2023 Championship, will follow at 12:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. ET.

All 10 teams participating in the event have a top-70 RPI, with seven in the top-50. All-tournament and two-day tickets for the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at Globe Life Field are on sale at GlobeLifeField.com/Big12. Single-session tickets are on sale at https://fevo-enterprise.com/group/Big12baseball.

2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Schedule

Tuesday, May 21

Game 1 – No. 6 Kansas State vs. No. 7 Kansas – 9 a.m. CT – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 2 – No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 9 TCU – 12:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 3 – No. 5 Cincinnati vs. No. 8 UCF – 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 4 – No. 3 Texas vs. No. 10 Texas Tech – 7:30 p.m. CT – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Wednesday, May 22

Game 5 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – 9 a.m. CT/10 a.m. ET – ESPNU

Game 6 – No. 1 Oklahoma vs. lower-seeded winner of Games 1 & 2 – 12:30 p.m. CT – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 7 – Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser – 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 8 – No. 2 Oklahoma State vs. Lower-seeded winner of Games 3 & 4 – 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Thursday, May 23

Game 9 – Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser – 9 a.m. CT/10 a.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 10 – Game 6 Winner vs. Higher-seeded winner of Games 1 & 2 – 12:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 11 – Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Loser – 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET – ESPNU

Game 12 – Game 8 Winner vs. Higher-seeded winner of Games 3 & 4 – 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET – ESPNU

Friday, May 24

Game 13 – Game 10 Loser vs. Game 9 Winner – 9 a.m. CT/10 a.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 14 – Game 10 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner (semifinal) – 12:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 15 – Game 12 Loser vs. Game 11 Winner – 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 16 – Game 12 Winner vs. Game 15 Winner (semifinal) -7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Saturday, May 25

Game 17 – Championship Game – 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET – ESPNU