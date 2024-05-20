Bracket Announced For 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship

By Big 12 Athletics Release May 20, 2024

Seeds have been announced for the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship, to be held May 21-25 in Arlington, Texas.

Oklahoma is the top-seeded team in the 10-team field, finishing with a record of 23-7 to secure its first Big 12 regular season title. The Sooners earn a first-day bye and face the lower-seeded winner of the early games at 12:30 p.m. CT Wednesday, and are looking for their second Championship title in three seasons.

Oklahoma State earns the other first-day bye, sneaking by No. 3 Texas by percentage points with a final record of 19-9. The Cowboys start their trek for a second consecutive trip to the championship game at 7:30 p.m. CT Wednesday against the lower-seeded winner of the Tuesday late bracket games.

The Longhorns (20-10) open with No. 10 seed Texas Tech (12-17) at 7:30 p.m. CT Tuesday. The late bracket is completed by No. 5 Cincinnati (17-13) facing No. 8 UCF (14-15) at 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET.

No. 6 K-State and No. 7 Kansas tied at 15-15, with the Wildcats holding the tiebreaker due to a 2-1 series victory May 3-5. The Sunflower State rivals open the Championship at 9 a.m. CT Tuesday. No. 4 West Virginia (19-11) and No. 9 TCU (14-16), who won the 2023 Championship, will follow at 12:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. ET.

All 10 teams participating in the event have a top-70 RPI, with seven in the top-50. All-tournament and two-day tickets for the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at Globe Life Field are on sale at GlobeLifeField.com/Big12. Single-session tickets are on sale at https://fevo-enterprise.com/group/Big12baseball.

2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Schedule
Tuesday, May 21
Game 1 – No. 6 Kansas State vs. No. 7 Kansas – 9 a.m. CT – Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Game 2 – No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 9 TCU – 12:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Game 3 – No. 5 Cincinnati vs. No. 8 UCF – 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Game 4 – No. 3 Texas vs. No. 10 Texas Tech – 7:30 p.m. CT – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Wednesday, May 22
Game 5 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – 9 a.m. CT/10 a.m. ET – ESPNU
Game 6 – No. 1 Oklahoma vs. lower-seeded winner of Games 1 & 2 – 12:30 p.m. CT – Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Game 7 – Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser – 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Game 8 – No. 2 Oklahoma State vs. Lower-seeded winner of Games 3 & 4 – 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Thursday, May 23
Game 9 – Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser – 9 a.m. CT/10 a.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Game 10 – Game 6 Winner vs. Higher-seeded winner of Games 1 & 2 – 12:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Game 11 – Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Loser – 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET – ESPNU
Game 12 – Game 8 Winner vs. Higher-seeded winner of Games 3 & 4 – 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET – ESPNU

Friday, May 24
Game 13 – Game 10 Loser vs. Game 9 Winner – 9 a.m. CT/10 a.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Game 14 – Game 10 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner (semifinal) – 12:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Game 15 – Game 12 Loser vs. Game 11 Winner – 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Game 16 – Game 12 Winner vs. Game 15 Winner (semifinal) -7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Saturday, May 25
Game 17 – Championship Game – 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET – ESPNU