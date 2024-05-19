New Addition to Bethany Music Department

A new face is joining the music department at Bethany College.

According to the school, Troy Robertson is a new Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities. Robertson, originally from Springfield, Missouri, and an Angeleno for the past four years, brings a wealth of experience and talent to the Bethany College Music Department.

Robertson holds a degree in Music Education from Missouri State University and a degree in Vocal Performance from UCLA. He is currently pursuing a doctorate in Choral Conducting at UCLA. His versatile career as a conductor and educator has made him a highly sought-after professional in the field.

Robertson has conducted the Grammy Award-winning UCLA Chamber Singers, the UCLA Chorale, the UCLA Symphony, Tonality (LA’s foremost choir devoted to social action), and the Tesserae Baroque Orchestra. His conducting achievements reflect his dedication to excellence and his ability to inspire and lead diverse musical ensembles.

“Troy Robertson’s exceptional qualifications and diverse experiences make him an excellent fit for Bethany College,” said Leslie Mangrum, Assistant Professor of Music. “His talents and dedication will greatly benefit our students and the broader community.”

Interim Academic Dean Tash Smith added, “The music program at Bethany College is a cornerstone of our academic and cultural offerings. Troy will be a wonderful addition to this institution and to the Lindsborg community.”

In addition to his conducting accomplishments, Robertson also enjoys performing opera. His notable performances at UCLA include roles such as Figaro in Le nozze di Figaro, Nick Shadow in The Rake’s Progress, Sy in Kay Rhie’s Quake, and Mr. Lucian in the premiere of Grammy Award-winning composer Richard Danielpour’s The Grand Hotel Tartarus.

Robertson is a devoted husband and new father to a baby boy named Levi. His family looks forward to becoming a part of the Bethany College community.