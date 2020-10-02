Sedgwick Prevails in Battle of the Cardinals

In Brookville at Ell-Saline High School, it was homecoming night and a battle of the Cardinals in a matchup where the Ell-Saline Cardinals would fall to the Sedgwick Cardinals 45-13.

Sedgwick came into the matchup at 4-0 only giving up one touchdown all year long. Ell-Saline started out the season 2-0 but fell in back-to-back games to Oakley and Plainville.

From the beginning of this matchup, it was all Sedgwick as they would score on every single drive they had the ball in the first half.

Quarterback Lance Hoffshommer for Sedgwick did it all for his squad, running and throwing it over a Ell-Saline secondary that hasn’t been extremely challenged up to this point in the season. Senior receiver Henry Burns for Sedgwick was the recipient of most of the Hoffshommer passes. At halftime, Ell-Saline was trailing Sedgwick 31-0.

Coming out of halftime however Ell-Saline started to get some stops and turnovers on the Sedgwick offense. Senior TJ Morrical had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for Ell-Saline’s first touchdown of the game and only the second touchdown given up all year by Sedgwick.

Both teams would stall out a bit early in the second half as neither team could put points on the board. In the fourth quarter, however, Sedgwick would get back on the board with a couple of touchdown throws by quarterback Lance Hoffshommer.

On the very last play of the game, Ell-Saline running back Keenan Drees broke off a 40-yard touchdown run to make the final score 45-13.

Lance Hoffsommer threw for 314 yards on the game and Sedgwick had 460 yards of total offense. Ell-Saline only had 113 yards of total offense on the day. Keenan Drees led Ell-Saline in total offense with 11 rushes for 67 yards.

Ell-Saline falls to 2-3 on the season as Sedgwick move on to 5-0. Ell-Saline welcomes Inman next Friday. The Freddy’s and Mokas Pregame Show begins at 6:45 on FM 104.9.