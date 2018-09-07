Sedan Stolen from Yard

Salina Police are investigating after a car was stolen from a woman’s backyard.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 4-door 2010 Mercury Milan was stolen from a home in the 700 block of W. Grand sometime between Tuesday at 8pm and Thursday evening at 5:30pm.

The owner told officers she kept the vehicle in the yard because of mechanical issues – but was starting it every other day to make sure it was still running.

Police say the keys were not left inside.

The vehicle is valued at $3,000 and has Kansas tag: 092 HUU.