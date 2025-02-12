Second Superintendent Candidate to Interview

The second of four candidates who are finalists to be the next USD 305 Superintendent of Schools will be interview in Salina on Wednesday.

According to the district, Justin Coup will interview with the board of education for the position of superintendent.

Coup has a total of 27 years in education, currently serving as superintendent of schools in Solomon USD 393. He previously served as principal of Baileyville Jr.-Sr. High School in USD 115 and as business teacher at Goessel High School in USD 411. His experience includes athletic director and head coach.

Coup is the second of four finalists to be interviewed by the board of education. Finalists were selected for an interview based on their fit with desired characteristics that were identified by the board, with input from focus groups and a community survey.

Schedule: February 12, 2025 9:00-9:30 a.m. Meet with Board Clerk 9:30-11:00 a.m. Meet with Executive Team Members 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Meet with Building Administrators 12:30-2:30 p.m. Tour of District/Community 2:30-3:30 p.m. Break 3:45-5:00 p.m. Public Reception (1511 Gypsum Ave.) 5:00-6:00 p.m. Break 6:15 p.m. Formal Interview in Executive Session

The interview (during executive session) will be held at the Homewood Suites, 115 E. Mulberry St. No official action will take place.

Check the district website for more information. Superintendent Linn M. Exline has led the district since 2019.