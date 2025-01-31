Second “Souper Bowl” Weekend

In conjunction with the biggest football game of the year, Salina’s biggest efforts of the year to gather soup for the hungry is here. The 2025 Souper Bowl of Hope kicked off last weekend, and will continue again this weekend.

The event is organized by those who organize Project Salina. They invite everyone to join in the effort of gathering 59,000 cans of soup, in conjunction with Super Bowl 59.

The Souper Bowl of Hope and Project Salina are two distinct fundraisers. While both are organized by the Project Salina board and support the same agencies, they are managed through separate accounts. Both food collection efforts play a vital role in ensuring that the Salina community receives nutritious and high-quality food.

Volunteers will be collecting cash and food donations at all three Salina Dillon’s locations during the following dates and times:

Saturday, Feb. 1 (10am-6pm)

Sunday, Feb. 2 (1pm-5pm)

Saturday, Feb. 8 (10am-6pm)

The collection effort comes at a critical time. The annual “Project Salina” food drive in May helps stock shelves for the summer months. But by late winter, those shelves start to get bare.

_ _ _

If you’d like to volunteer to help collect donations at Dillon’s locations, please email [email protected] to schedule a time.

To donate to the Souper Bowl of Hope, you can mail a check (payable to Souper Bowl of Hope) to Souper Bowl, PO Box 2861, Salina, KS 67402-2861. Alternatively, you can take cash or checks to Central National Bank (454 S. Ohio, near Water’s True Value). Please label the envelope with “Kristina Litchman, Souper Bowl,” and include your name so we can credit your donation. You can drop it off in the drive-through or inside.