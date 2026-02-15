Second Bar Burglar Still Sought

A second suspect is still being sought in connection with a burglary at a McPherson County bar and grill that was caught on video.

Back on February 4th thieves were caught on video rappelling from a ceiling into the Main Street Bar and Grill in Canton. The business shared two videoes of the crime on social media.

The videoes show two thieves rappelling into the bar from above. After the first one is inside, a bag of tools is dropped down, before the second masked thief jumps down.

The duo then use the tools break into a couple of gaming machines and take the money from them before leaving.

The next day the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, working with the Salina Police Department, made an arrest in connection with the crime.

The business released an update Sunday afternoon, indicating that the second suspect is still at large. Par of the update reads “law Enforcement knows who you are, and so do you”.

