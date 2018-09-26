Salina, KS

Now: 57 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 47 °

Search & Rescue Teams Training at Salina

KSAL StaffSeptember 26, 2018

A large number of first responders are in the Salina area for a special training event this week. The Office of the State Fire Marshal and Disaster Medical Solutions is hosting the National Response Plan FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Medical Team Specialist Training Course. The course is designed and required for disaster response medical team members to help them prepare for future local, national, and international catastrophic events.

Instructors consisting of veterans with multiple deployments, provide real world experience through hands-on training are helping medical professionals refine their skills to treat victims in an austere environment. Instructor’s experience includes: OKC Bombing, PR Explosion, WTC/Pentagon Attacks, Hurricanes Andrew/Katrina/Sandy/Matthew/Harvey/Irma/Maria, National Security Events, Haiti/Mexico Earthquakes, and others.

These teams are called upon to respond to major disasters that require specialized skills and equipment to help save lives.  These major events include earthquakes, hurricanes, acts of terrorism, flooding, structural collapse, hazardous material incidents and confined space rescue.

Physicians and Paramedics will undergo 4 days of classroom instruction and live hands-on scenario-based training in collapsed structures and confined spaces.  They will learn techniques that have been proven to be effective during past incidents such as those mentioned above. The training will also include K9 training, to help members care for search dogs that normally deploy with US&R teams.

On Friday there will be a live Mass Casualty Incident Exercise with victims buried inside collapsed rubble waiting to be medically treated, rescued, and extracted from the disaster.

Five Task Force Response Agencies are represented throughout the state of Kansas.

Joe Hernandez, Program coordinator, said “By training Medical Taskforce Members in response to disasters using an all hazards approach will assist the State of Kansas be better prepared to save lives during future disasters.”

Crisis City is an advanced world class disaster training center located just outside of Salina where responders can experience the “real world” scenarios they will encounter while responding to disasters such as building collapses, tornadoes, or wide area floods.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Women of Achievement to Be H...

The Salina biennial event, Women of Achievement, will celebrate a dozen honorees. Each will be honor...

September 26, 2018 Comments

Search & Rescue Teams Training...

Top News

September 26, 2018

Record Breaking Night With the Yote...

Kansas News

September 26, 2018

Salina Teen Sent to Hospital From A...

Kansas News

September 26, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Record Breaking Night Wit...
September 26, 2018Comments
Salina Teen Sent to Hospi...
September 26, 2018Comments
Multiple Cars Damaged at ...
September 26, 2018Comments
Boat Stolen at Pioneer La...
September 26, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH