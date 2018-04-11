Salina, KS

Seager’s Homer in 8th Sends Mariners Past Royals

Pat StrathmanApril 11, 2018

Against the Cleveland Indians, Kansas City reliever Justin Grimm gave up the lead.

For his second consecutive outing, he allowed it to happen again.

Seattle third baseman Kyle Seager connected on two-run home run in the eighth off Grimm, powering the Seattle Mariners to a 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Kansas City fell to 3-7 on the season, sitting without a series win.

KC starter Danny Duffy was rocky in the opening frame, giving up a RBI sacrifice fly to Seager. The left-hander then tossed a wild pitch, allowing second baseman Robinson Cano to score.

Duffy settled in from there, staying patient for the offense to warm up. Outfielder Paulo Orlando brought that to the table, doubling to right to score Mike Moustakas and Cheslor Cuthbert, tying the game at 2-2 through four innings.

After falling behind in the top of the eighth, the Royals started the bottom half of the frame with a walk by Whit Merrifield and a single from Moustakas, placing runners on the corners with nobody out. Seattle’s Juan Nicasio worked out of the jam, allowing closer Edwin Diaz to get his fourth save of the season.

Duffy finished with four hits and two runs given up while striking out seven in 5.1 innings. Seattle starter James Paxton lasted six frames, allowing two runs and fanning 10 KC batters.

Kansas City opens up a four-game series with the Los Angeles Angels Thursday. Pregame at 6:30 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

