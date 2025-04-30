Sculptures to be Unwrapped

Twenty four new pieces of art will be unveiled in downtown as the 2025 SculptureTour Salina takes the wraps off this Saturday.

The sculptures will be simultaneously unwrapped at 11:00am. Everyone is encouraged to come downtown for the reveal and bring family and friends.

A Walking Tour Map / Ballot can be picked from one of the silver boxes at the mid-block pedestrian crossings on Santa Fe, or at one of many of the downtown merchants. Then when walking the SculptureTour you can vote for your favorite piece, and return your ballot to one of the silver boxes.

Each year, the People’s Choice Award is determined by viewers who complete and submit a ballot through December 31. Voting is fun for all ages, with special promotions and contests for voters throughout the year.

Other than purchasing the People’s Choice winner, Sculpture Tour Salina is entirely privately funded. Multiple sculptures are temporarily displayed in the downtown area for a year.

Each sculpture is for sale, with the City of Salina purchasing the People’s Choice winner for permanent display at an appropriate location.

Private businesses have a history of purchasing some of the sculptures and placing them where the public can continue to enjoy the works.