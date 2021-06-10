Salina, KS

Scrappers Too Much for Falcons

Pat StrathmanJune 10, 2021

The Topeka Scrappers offense wasn’t going to slow down.

Topeka attacked early and often en route to a 17-hit performance in a 13-5 victory over the Salina Falcons Wednesday evening at Dean Evans Stadium.

The Scrappers led off the night with a double that later resulted in a run. That set the tone as the Scrappers plated three runs in the second and three more in the third.

Salina’s offense finally broke free in the fifth. Nick Schutz scored on a passed ball and Nick Clayson recorded a RBI triple. Jayton Mathis scored Clayson on a groundout, trimming the margin to 7-3.

However, Topeka didn’t flinch. The Scrappers scored four in the six, putting the game out of reach.

Kade Barber went 2-for-3 with a run. Clayson, Mathis, Schutz, and Devante Keim-Owens all logged an RBI.

Salina rests up for the annual Alumni Night this Saturday at Dean Evans Stadium. In addition to the games, Dean Evans Stadium will be rededicated. The first exhibition game is a 5 pm with a ceremony and another game to follow.

Scrappers Too Much for Falcons

