Schwan’s to Provide Free Employee Bus Rides

Employees of the Schwan’s Company is Salina will have a new benefit in the form of free transportation.

Public transportation provider OCCK Transportation is partnering withthe Schwan’s Company to provide free transportation to Schwan’s employees starting May 5th. The initiative will offer free unlimited access to Salina CityGo fixed-route bus services for Schwan’s employees.

According to OCCK, Schwan’s team members simply need to show their employee badge when boarding a CityGo bus to receive their free rides.

“This collaboration with OCCK is an exciting step forward in creating a more connected and eco-conscious campus,” said Madeline Garrestson, Director of Human Resources at Schwan’s. “By removing transportation barriers, we’re supporting not only our employees’ daily lives, but also a healthier future for our community.”

“We are excited to work alongside Schwan’s and the City of Salina to break down transportation barriers,” said Trell Grinter, OCCK’s Director of Transportation. “This program shows what’s possible when entities come together to prioritize accessibility and sustainability.”

By expanding partnerships like this one, OCCK Transportation can strengthen and grow public transit services throughout Salina and North Central Kansas—both now and in the future.

Salina CityGo, operated by OCCK, Inc. in partnership with the City of Salina and the Kansas Department of Transportation, covers over 80% of Salina with five color-coded routes and more than 200 bus stops. Each CityGo bus is wheelchair accessible and designed for efficiency and comfort.

This new partnership not only supports the mobility needs of Schwan’s employees but also paves the way for long-term regional growth in public transportation.