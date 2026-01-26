Schrader Joins Kansas Beef Council

The Kansas Beef Council has named Weston Schrader as its new manager of industry relations to continue efforts in serving Kansas beef producers and strengthening relationships across the beef industry.

According to the organization, Schrader will be responsible for coordinating beef checkoff collections and compliance efforts and will lead producer outreach, including the Beef Quality Assurance program.

Schrader brings to the position a strong agricultural background and a passion for the livestock industry. He was raised on a seedstock operation in Ottawa County and is a recent graduate of Kansas State University, where he earned a degree in animal sciences and industry.

Schrader will work closely with producers and industry stakeholders across the state to support outreach efforts and checkoff-funded initiatives that strengthen demand for beef and build trust in the industry.

For more information about KBC and its programs, visit www.kansasbeef.org.