School Speed Zone Enforcement Resumes

Salina USD 305 schools resume classes Friday, and the enforcement of the reduced speed school zones in Salina will resume as well.

Officials say enforcement of the reduced speed school zones in Salina resumes the same day classed resume. Drivers are encouraged to be additionally aware of children, school buses, the school zones around schools, and the reduced speed limits.

Kansas law states that when a school bus stop arm is extended and the flashing lights on the bus have been activated, vehicles traveling in both directions must come to a complete stop. Kansas law also states that vehicles must stop and yield to pedestrians in marked crosswalks.