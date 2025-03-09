“School of Music Across Kansas” Tour Planned

The University of Kansas Wind Ensemble is rehearsing to head out on an outreach “School of Music Across Kansas” tour of Central and Western Kansas.

According to KU, the ensemble under the direction of Matt Smith will embark on a two-day tour across central and western Kansas, performing five concerts for students and the public.

The tour will take place March 31 and April 1, with performances at high schools in the following communities:

Clay Center

Junction City

Hays

Garden City

Dodge City

These concerts will provide students and community members an opportunity to foster a connection with the university and experience one of the nation’s premier collegiate wind ensembles.

“We are thrilled to share the joy of live music with students and audiences across Kansas,” said Smith, co-conductor of the KU Wind Ensemble. “Music has the power to inspire, educate and connect us, and we look forward to engaging with these communities and nurturing a love for the arts.”

The tour schedule is as follows:

March 31

9:45 a.m. – Clay Center Community High School

1:15 p.m. – Junction City High School

7:30 p.m. – Hays High School

April 1

10 a.m. – Garden City High School

2 p.m. – Dodge City High School.

The “School of Music Across Kansas” initiative is part of the School of Music’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to high-quality musical experiences and fostering connections between KU musicians and students across the state.

_ _ _

Photo via University of Kansas