School Gun Detection Program Launches

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has officially launched the Safe and Secure Firearm Detection Program for Kansas public schools.

According to the AG’s Office, the statewide grant initiative helps enhance school safety by allowing public schools to partner with ZeroEyes, firearm detection technology providers, for equipment and services.

The program funds ZeroEyes’ AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software, which layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry’s only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to law enforcement and local security teams as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

The Kansas Legislature has appropriated $10 million to support this school safety effort. Funding is allocated equally among Kansas’s four congressional districts, with $2.5 million available for eligible schools located within each congressional district. Public schools may begin applying immediately, provided they meet the infrastructure requirements as defined in the application. Grants are available to all public schools on a first-come, first-served basis.