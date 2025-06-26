School Districts the Subject of Kobach Letter

Four school districts are the subject of a letter from Kansas Attorney General to U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon over policies of social transitioning.

Kobach wrote that the Olathe, Shawnee Mission, Topeka, and Kansas City, Kansas, school districts have not complied with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

The letter also stated that the school districts have maintained policies forcing students to share restrooms, locker rooms, and other spaces based on a student’s proclaimed gender identity.

Kobach is seeking a federal investigation of the schools.