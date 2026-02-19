School District Promotes Two

The Salina USD 305 School District is promoting a couple of employees, including a principal to district office position and an assistant principal to a principal position.

According to the District, Lakewood Middle School Principal Scott Chrisman is being promoted to Executive Director of Human Resources, and assistant principal Tiffany Lowe to Central High School Principal.

Chrisman has 23 years of experience in education, with 18 years of experience in Salina Public Schools. He currently serves as the principal at Lakewood Middle School. His additional experience includes:

Middle School Social Studies Teacher

K-12 Assistant Principal

High School Assistant Principal

Chrisman earned his bachelor’s degree in social studies education from Kansas State University. He earned his master’s degree in educational administration from Emporia State University.

Lowe has 15 years of experience in Salina Public Schools and currently serves as an assistant principal at Central High School. Her additional experience includes:

Special Education Teacher

First Grade Teacher

Elementary Lead Teacher

Director of Student Support Services

Lowe earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary special education from Washburn University. She earned her master’s degree in educational leadership from Kansas State University.

Both promotions are effective July 1st.