School Dance Threat Prompts Investigation

A threat concerning a school dance in a Dickinson County Community prompted a police investigation.

According to the Chapman Police Department, on Wednesday, April 30th of this week the on-duty officer with the agency received a call from a concerned parent of a Chapman Middle School student. The parent advised that their student stated that another student from Chapman Middle School was going to bring a gun to the school dance on Friday night and “start shooting everyone.” The duty officer immediately contacted USD 473 staff and other officers with Chapman Police and Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office to coordinate a quick response to the allegation.

A team of officers and deputies responded to the USD 473 District office and met with school staff members. The officers and deputies simultaneously began several interviews of students and parents within the school district. After several hours of interviews, the investigation was suspended for the evening with no findings of a credible threat to the students or staff.

The next morning, Thursday, May 1st, officers, deputies, and school officials continued interviews with more students at Chapman Middle School. After several hours of interviews, it was concluded that there is no threat to any students or staff members at Chapman Middle School.