School Bus Involved in Crash

A driver is injured after a crash involving a school bus in Marion County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 75-year-old Michael Walsh of Lost Springs was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck headed west on a rural road. He fell asleep and traveled westbound in the eastbound lane. An oncoming school bus stopped before the truck struck it head on.

Walsh was transported by EMS to the hospital in Marion to be treated for suspected injuries.

The school bus had a driver and seven students on board. One student had a possible injury but was not transported to the hospital.

The crash happened at 7:15 Wednesday morning on 340th Street just east of Sunflower Road, approximately three miles west of Lost Springs.