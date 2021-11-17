Scheme to Sidetrack and Steal

Salina Police are warning shoppers about a group of thieves in area stores who are using distraction to steal your purse or wallet.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on at least three occasions, a couple of males working together have distracted shoppers with product questions – then grabbed their wallet during the ruse.

Officers were called to the Dillon’s store on Planet Avenue on Sunday after a woman had her wallet stolen from her purse that was in the shopping cart. One of the suspects then went to Target and purchased an Apple iPad and Apple watch with her card. Loss is listed at just over $1,800.

Police say the same scheme was used on shoppers at Menards and Marshalls back in October.