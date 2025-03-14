Scammers Impersonating Law Enforcment

Police are warning of scammers impersonating local law enforcement officers to extract money from unsuspecting victims.

According to the Hays Police Department, the scammers used the names of two actual Hays Police Department supervisors and threatened potential targets with an arrest warrant if they did not immediately pay a fee over the phone.

In recent incidents, the scammers went a step further by “spoofing” the official HPD phone number, (785) 625-1030, so that calls displayed the department’s contact information on recipients’ caller IDs.

Such methods, combined with high-pressure tactics, can easily convince individuals that the call is genuine.

“These scammers have done their homework,” said Don Scheibler, Chief of Police for the City of Hays. “Not only are they using the names of real supervisors from our department, but they are also falsifying caller ID information to look more credible. Our primary concern is that unsuspecting community members might be pressured into providing money or personal information.”

Scheibler noted that scammers often rely on intimidation by threatening arrest or other legal consequences to coerce payment.

He emphasized that the Hays Police Department will never ask for payment of a warrant over the phone.

“We want the public to know that if anyone calls demanding money to clear a warrant, it is undoubtedly a scam,” Scheibler said. “Legitimate law enforcement agencies do not conduct financial transactions in this manner.”

Officials warn that scammers commonly search for personal details online to appear knowledgeable about their targets’ backgrounds, giving the impression of an official inquiry.

The use of actual HPD supervisor names is an added layer to their deception.

Because of these evolving tactics, residents are urged to stay vigilant and to verify suspicious calls through official channels.

Residents who believe they have lost money to a scammer are advised to call the Hays Police Department at (785) 625-1030.