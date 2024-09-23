Scammer Steals 16K from Elderly Victim

A Salina woman was duped out of thousands of dollars after she responded to an email she thought was from a governmental office.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that a 76-year-old woman responded to an email from the ‘Federal Trade Commission Department of Investigation’ that said her credit cards and checking account had been compromised in a money laundering scheme.

The schemer convinced the woman to purchase $9,000 in gift cards and okay a $7,000 payment from her credit card to help them resolve the case. Police say a clerk at the store she purchased the gift cards at tried to warn her that it looked like a scam.

The victim ended up contacting police after she sent a total of $16,000 to the thief who then abruptly ended communication.

Captain Feldman is reminding citizens that governmental agencies will not ask you to pay for services or debts with gift cards, and to call authorities if something seems suspicious in nature.