Scam Targets FHSU Students

A scam targeted students at Fort Hays State University Thursday. The school sent an e-mail to all students warning of the scam.

According to the e-mail, multiple students were targeted in a phone scam.

Caller ID indicated the calls were coming from the school’s campus police department main number. The caller claimed to be with FHSU Police, but would not give a name.

The caller asked to go to a private location for a confidential conversation. They indicated the student’s name has come up in an investigation, and asks the student to send a nude photo or video to verify they don’t have any illegal drugs on them.

If the student begins to asks questions the caller would curse and become belligerent.

The school stresses this is a scam, and urges students to remember several things that include: