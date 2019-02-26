Scam Costs Man $1,400

Salina Police are warning the public not to get caught up in scams that are coursing through social media after a man was duped out of $1,400.

Detective Sergeant David Villanueva tells KSAL News that the 38-year-old victim was communicating with someone on Twitter he thought was a woman in New York City named Kira.

The scammer was able to gather personal information from the man and make a bogus mobile deposit of $2,050 into his bank account. The scammer then convinced the man to return some of the money by purchasing Amazon and iTune gift cards and providing them with the card numbers and pins for cash.

The victim became suspicious of the transactions but not before he lost $1,400.