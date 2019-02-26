Salina, KS

Now: 16 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 16 ° | Lo: 12 °

Scam Costs Man $1,400

KSAL StaffFebruary 26, 2019

Salina Police are warning the public not to get caught up in scams that are coursing through social media after a man was duped out of $1,400.

Detective Sergeant David Villanueva tells KSAL News that the 38-year-old victim was communicating with someone on Twitter he thought was a woman in New York City named Kira.

The scammer was able to gather personal information from the man and make a bogus mobile deposit of $2,050 into his bank account. The scammer then convinced the man to return some of the money by purchasing Amazon and iTune gift cards and providing them with the card numbers and pins for cash.

The victim became suspicious of the transactions but not before he lost $1,400.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Finance Review Brings City Bad News

Salina City Commissioners learned the City’s actual revenues for the 2018 general fund were $2,126...

February 26, 2019 Comments

Composers Writing Unique / Historic...

Kansas News

February 26, 2019

Cancer Detection Breakthrough at KU

Top News

February 26, 2019

Glass Door Shattered

Kansas News

February 26, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Composers Writing Unique ...
February 26, 2019Comments
Glass Door Shattered
February 26, 2019Comments
Scam Costs Man $1,400
February 26, 2019Comments
Victim Punched, Man Arres...
February 26, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH