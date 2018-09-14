Salina, KS

Scam Cost Salina Man

KSAL StaffSeptember 14, 2018

A Salina man was duped for over $1,300 after trying to make a sale on an internet site.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 48-year-old man posted an item on a buy-sell-trade site and then received an email of interest last week.

The scammer convinced the victim he could keep $190 for his trouble if he would cash a check made out for $1,355 and send the rest onto another man in Georgia via Western Union.

The victim called police on Tuesday after his bank told him the check he cashed was fraudulent.

