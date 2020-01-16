SC Girls Coast, Boys Nearly Stun No. 1 Campus

The Salina Central boys basketball team has played well in spurts this season, but always seem to have a bad quarter.

Central showed its true potential, despite the ending being a defeat.

The Mustangs played even with the Colts for 30 minutes, but the last two belonged to the Colts as an 8-2 spurt allowed Campus to escape Salina with a 64-57 win on Thursday. Campus pushed its perfect record to 8-0, 6-0 in the AVCTL-I while Central dropped its fourth straight game, falling to 2-5, 0-4.

Campus scored the first two buckets of the contest with ease. However, Salina Central fought back by taking a brief 5-4 advantage. The lead would change seven times after that with Central on top 19-17.

The Colts would never reclaim the lead in the second as Central pushed the margin out to as many as eight, 33-25. Campus answered with a 6-2 spurt, trimming the deficit to 35-31.

Top-ranked Campus quickly changed that in the third, sprinting out of the locker room with an 8-0 burst to give the Colts a 39-35 lead. Central fired back to go back out front before settling for a 45-45 tie headed into the fourth.

The lead flip-flopped three more times, the last in favor of Campus. Central cut margin to 56-55 with 1:30 remaining. That’s when Campus forced a couple missed shots that led to transition buckets the other way, securing the road victory.

Campus senior Shawn Warrior paced the Colts with 19 points. Central was led by senior Jevon Burnett, who poured in a career-high 17 points.

CENTRAL 53, CAMPUS 27

Salina Central’s 20-4 second quarter lifted the Mustangs to a 6-1 start to the season.

The 1-7 Colts provided a challenge, though. The opening frame saw numerous lead changes and ties as the Mustangs couldn’t race past the Colts. Once Salina Central finished the first up 13-11, the Mustangs didn’t look back.

Salina Central clamped down on Campus, giving up just one field goal in the second at the 2:25 mark. Central also forced nine turnovers, ballooning Central’s lead to 33-15 at the break.

Sophomore Hampton Williams registered 13 points while classmate Aubrie Kierscht added 12.

The Mustangs have a quick turnaround as they host Hutchinson Friday. Pregame at 5:45 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.