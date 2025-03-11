“Save Sunflower Summer” Effort

An effort is underway to save a Kansas tourism program which has driven small business growth and boosted tourism across the state. The Sunflower Summer allows free admission to educational attractions across the state, including things like the Rolling Hills Zoo, the Garage auto museum, and the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum.

The Sunflower Summer Program, which is funded through a combination of federal funding and state budget allocations, is in danger of losing funding. Proponents are urging the Governor and Kansas State Legislature to “preserve a vital program that benefits both families and our state’s economy”.

The Sunflower Summer Program, hosted by Kansas Tourism, is a benefit for Kansas families with school-aged children to encourage them to explore, and fall in love, with Kansas. The program is designed to give affordable access to over 200 tourism attractions across the state and support the Kansas tourism economy.

In 2024 the Sunflower Summer Program: